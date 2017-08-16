× Ephrata Police, OfferUp set to make in-person transactions safer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Ephrata Police Department and OfferUp, a mobile marketplace for local buyers and sellers, have partnered together to make in-person transactions safer.

The police department’s parking lot will be used as a MeetUp Spot, defined as a designated area for buyers and sellers to meet in person to complete transactions.

The goal of the alliance is to establish a community location that is public, well-lit and monitored by police, the release states.

A MeetUp Spot sign can be seen in the parking lot on the north side of Borough Hall, located at 124 South State Street, Ephrata, PA 17522.