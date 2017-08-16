× Former Lancaster County nurse facing charges after allegedly taking prescription medications, tampering with records

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster County nurse is charged with allegedly taking prescription medications while working at an assisted-living center.

Kayla Buckwalter, 24, is facing 31 charges regarding thefts between April and May at Harrison House at 41 Newport Avenue.

She was arrested and arraigned Tuesday afternoon, when her bail was set at $50,000 unsecured, allowing her to be free until her next court date.

Buckwalter is charged with allegedly using another employee’s login information to access a locked medication area on several occasions, taking various amounts of multiple medications, including Oxycodone and fentanyl.

Surveillance video showed that Buckwalter accessed the medication area at least seven different times and shredded documents related to the substances she took. Police believe that she took the medications for personal use.

Buckwalter resigned from the job after a May 21 meeting with police and human resources employees.

Now, Buckwalter is facing charges, including fraudulent acquisition of controlled substances, unlawful use of a computer, theft by unlawful taking, and tampering with records.