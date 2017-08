Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Today's Furry Friend is Paisley, the Pit Bull Terrier.

Paisley joins us from the York SPCA, where she has been for the last 15 months.

She can be selective towards dogs, and may do best as the only dog in her new family.

Paisley is also a better fit for a home with older children and no cats.

She is a sweet girl who is already crate trained, and has been learning a variety of things in the Canine Good Citizen program at the SPCA.

For more information, check Paisley out here.