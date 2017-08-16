× Hanover man accused of stealing from vehicles

HANOVER, York County — A Hanover man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a series of thefts from vehicles in the overnight hours from Monday into Tuesday, West Manchester Township police report.

Joshua James Williams, of the 2600 block of Baltimore Pike, is accused of stealing currency, changes, DVDs, sunglasses and electronics from vehicles parked in driveways and along the street on Michelle Way, police say. Investigators believe there could be victims who haven’t noticed their vehicles were entered, perhaps as far back as a week ago. Residents in the area are encouraged to check their vehicles, and if there are signs it was entered or anything is missing, contact Police Chief Tim Hippensteel at (717) 632-7059 ext. 101.

Williams pleaded guilty in February to similar offenses committed in September 2016, police say. He was committed to York County Prison for violating probation related to that conviction, and now faces new charges of theft from vehicles, receiving stolen property, and loitering and prowling at night time, police say.