× Harrisburg woman wanted for allegedly escaping from Altoona rehabilitation center

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The Dauphin County Criminal Investigation Division is searching for a Harrisburg woman charged with escaping from an Altoona rehabilitation center, according to Dauphin County Crime Stoppers.

Brandy Lynn Baker, 30, was sentenced to the rehabilitation center on a DUI charge, Dauphin County Crime Stoppers said. She allegedly signed herself out of the center without permission. She was wearing an electronic monitor, but allegedly allowed the unit’s battery to die, so she cannot be traced.

Anyone with information about Baker’s whereabouts is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or call police directly at (717) 558-6900. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.