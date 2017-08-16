Lunchtime street carnival benefits Harrisburg K9 Unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Ducks on display in downtown Harrisburg. Wednesday, the Downtown Improvement District hosted a lunchtime street carnival on Walnut Street. The carnival was centered around 15 artistically painted ducks, which have been placed around the city as part of the "Discover the Ducks" exhibit.

Organizers say it's been fun to watch families explore the city.

"It's great to see their expressions and see them running around downtown," says Leigh Ann Urban, director of marketing with the Harrisburg Downtown Improvement District. "They might stop and get a slice of pizza somewhere, and just visit the businesses, which is great, and very encouraging for downtown."

Proceeds from the carnival go to the Harrisburg Police Bureau's K9 unit.