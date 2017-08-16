× Man charged in connection with crash that killed 2 people on Route 30

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed two people last October on Route 30 near Hoffmeier Road in Salisbury Township.

Jeffrey Gable, 21, faces two counts of vehicular manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle, misdemeanor reckless endangerment and four summary violations.

The four-vehicle accident occurred on the morning of October 7.

Gable, who was transporting a female passenger back to a nursing home in a non-emergency Ford Trust Ambulance, veered into opposing traffic while traveling west on Route 30 and struck a Hyundai Sonata head on. Police say the ambulance then spun around counter clockwise, striking a Hyundai Sedan, and ended up on its side.

The Sonata continued eastbound and was hit by a Freightliner box truck.

The passenger Gable was transporting, identified as Doris Waltz, 60, was declared dead at the scene due to her injuries.

Jason Oswald, 43, who was struck by Gable head on in the Sonata, was sent to Lancaster General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Kenneth Shank, who was driving the Sedan, suffered moderate injuries and was also transported to Lancaster General Hospital. The driver of the box truck, Michale Borrello, was not injured.