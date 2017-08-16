× Man charged with possession of clonazepam after police locate him sleeping in tent on private property

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 28-year-old man has been charged with possession of clonazepam following an incident that occurred in June in East Cocalico Township.

East Cocalico Police received a report of a man sleeping in a tent on private property in the early afternoon of June 5. Officers located Ryman Schlack and arrested him on an outstanding bench warrant.

Officers found whole pills and ground up pills after searching Schlack. The pills and powder were identified as clonazepam — a controlled substance used to treat seizures, panic disorder and anxiety, according to the Food and Drug Administration.