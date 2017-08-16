× Man charged with simple assault, harassment after altercation over custody of 2-year-old turns physical

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 32-year-old man is charged with simple assault and harassment after an altercation over the custody of a 2-year-old turned physical.

Upper Allen Police were called to an active disturbance in the 2500 block of Rolo Court on Monday.

An investigation determined that Chris Mineo, of Harrisburg, inflicted physical injury on both the woman, who he got into an argument with, and the child, according to the release.

Mineo turned himself into police Wednesday after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

He was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.