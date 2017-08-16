× Police seek driver in hit and run crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Upper Allen Police are searching for information on the location of the driver who was involved in a non-injury hit and run that occurred Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred on South Market Street at the traffic light near the Route 15 overpass around 2:50 p.m.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a white Sedan, was described as a white male in his late 50’s or early 60’s, the release states.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information on the location of the striking vehicle or the owner or driver of the striking vehicle, is asked to contact the Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: www.upperallenpolice.com.