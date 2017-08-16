× Shippensburg School District will close Monday due to solar eclipse

SHIPPENSBURG — The Shippensburg School District announced it will close on Monday due to the solar eclipse, joining the list of area schools that will close or modify their schedules to mark the celestial event.

“A really exciting event is happening on Monday, Aug. 21 — a solar eclipse!” an announcement on the school district’s website read Wednesday. “For many, this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see our solar system in action. And it’s a great teaching moment for our kids.

“A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, blocking our view of the sun. The eclipse will occur across the continental United States on Aug. 21. It will start on the West Coast and end on the East Coast. Everyone in the continental U.S. will be able to see at least a partial eclipse on this day.

“As educators, the safety of our students is always our top priority. After conferring with various professionals and reading the news article below, Shippensburg Area School District has made the student-centered decision to close school on Monday, August 21st. More information including a make-up day will be forthcoming.”

Two other area school districts — Greencastle-Antrim and Chambersburg — announced earlier this week that they are closing for Monday’s solar eclipse. The Tuscarora School District followed suit Thursday afternoon.

Dover Area School District announced Thursday that it is dismissing students early on the day of the eclipse, while Cumberland Valley announced it will keep students inside during afternoon recess due to safety concerns.