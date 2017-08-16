× Soccer practice honors beloved teammate Abby Osborn

MANCHESTER, YORK COUNTY – It’s the first of what will be an annual tradition, Abby’s Practice at Northeastern High School. The Bobcats soccer program invited local youth players to join them for a training and practice session in honor of their teammate Abby Osborn. Abby was killed in a hit and run accident in April. She was a starter and would have been a senior on this year’s team.

"Everybody came out tonight to help the scholarship for Abby," explained Amanda Leisses, a Northeastern senior and close friend of Abby's. "We raised a lot of money and it helped show her soccer skills on and off the field and how much she really meant to us."

Her number 20 was prominently displayed on the scoreboard at the stadium. Coach Diana Collier told the youth players about Abby's competitiveness and spirit as a soccer player. Her parents were there to hand out T-shirts to the youth players and then everyone gathered by the scoreboard for a team photo to end the night.