State trooper receives lifesaving award

Harrisburg, Pa. - A state trooper receiving an award for saving the life of a man who overdosed in Middle Paxton Township, Dauphin County back in February. The American Red Cross awarded Trooper Hilary Faust, a three year veteran of the force, with its lifesaving award. Faust saved the 43-year-old man, who overdosed during a winter storm. She was the first to arrive at the scene and administered the overdose reversal drug Narcan to the man, who was later revived.

"I was just doing my job at the time," said Trooper Faust. "It's no different than any other trooper would have done in my position. I'm honored to be recognized."

The award Faust received is one of the highest awards given to a person or team that uses skills from a Red Cross preparedness and safety services course to save or sustain a life.