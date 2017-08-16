Steelton man facing charges after threatening to kill woman, stealing her tote bag
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Steelton man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and stealing her bag.
Rahn Jacobs, 67, is facing robbery and simple assault charges for the incident.
On August 8, Jacobs allegedly punched the victim in the face, held a knife to her throat, and threatened to kill her before stealing her tote bag that contained personal belongings.
Jacobs was arrested that same day.
Now, he faces charges.
40.273428 -76.733652