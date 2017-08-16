Sticky feel with isolated late day thunderstorms Thursday

STORM THREAT RETURNS

Skies are partly cloudy to mostly clear this evening. It is warm in the 80s initially, then temps fall through the 70s. Overnight, fog may form again, limiting visibility, by morning. Lows drop to the middle and upper 60s. A warm front slowly lifts through the area late in the day, triggering a few showers and thunderstorms. Readings are held down a bit, in the lower 80s, due to the added clouds, wind direction, and storm threat. Once in the warm sector Friday, along with a cold front, we’ll get breaks of sunshine, which will fuel more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. It is a much warmer day in the upper 80s, and will certainly feel quite sticky and steamy. A few storms may become strong to severe, and contain strong gusty winds, hail and even an isolated weak tornado. The greatest threat is during the afternoon and early evening. The FOX43 Weather Team will keep you Weather Smart on-line, on social media and on-air.

QUIET WEEKEND

As of now, the front sweeps east of us by early Saturday morning. I expect it to be dry both days with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The breeze picks up too. Unfortunately, we do not get much break from the humidity. Readings are still warm but pretty close to seasonable averages in the lower and middle 80s. A weak disturbance Saturday night into Sunday produce added clouds but the area, as of now, remains dry.

NEXT WEEK

The long anticipated Solar Eclipse is here Monday. Right now, viewing is looking pretty good for us. There may be some added clouds to contend with, but it is dry and very warm, with highs topping out in the middle and upper 80s. Hot temperatures near 90 are expected Tuesday. A late day thunderstorm or two is quiet possible with a better threat of widespread showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. The pattern changes next week too. Cooler temperatures return.

