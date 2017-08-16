Track the behavior of your pets along with local wild life during the eclipse Monday

ANIMAL BEHAVIOR

There are several fun and interesting facts when it comes to solar eclipses. One is the impact the eclipse has had on animals in past solar eclipses. Keep a watchful eye on your pets or local wild life during Monday’s eclipse to see if they act differently. There have been many studies done on animal behavior during an eclipse. A abstract done after the 1999 solar eclipse, showed the behavior of certain animals changed. It was observed that “birds, cattle, bees and horses felt the solar eclipse about 45, 20, 65 and 35 minutes before it occurred, respectively. When the total eclipse occurred between 2:37 and 2:39 pm, laying hens and broilers crowded together. They were very quiet and restless. Gulls stopped flying and were also quiet and restless. Sparrows and crows were careful and afraid, and they did not fly or sing. They crowded together in the trees. All horses and cattle became very quiet, they did not move but were observed sniffing the air. They too remain restless, shaking their heads and tails.”

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/288418730_The_effects_of_a_solar_eclipse_on_animals_behavior

FUN FACTS

Did you know the moon will travel over 1400 MPH, twice the speed of sound, which is 761 MPH? Also, the year that our nation declared its independence, in 1776, was the last time a total solar eclipse occurred only over the United States and in no other country, just as it will do next month.

MORE FACTS:

POSSIBLE IMPACTS: