Vehicle auction set for Tuesday, August 22 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of General Services will hold its fourth vehicle auction of 2017.

More than 400 vehicles will be auctioned, including those used and seized by state law enforcement agencies.

The auction will be held at Manheim Keystone Auto Auction, 488 Firehouse Road, Grantville, Dauphin County, on Tuesday, August 22 at 10 a.m.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and closes at noon. According to the release, buyers may purchase with cash or funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check of bank check made payable to “Manheim Central Penn Auto Auction.”

All vehicles are available for public in-person inspection at the auction site beginning Friday, August 18 through Monday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, the release states.

More information on the auction, including payment conditions and vehicle listings, can be seen here.