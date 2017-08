× BREAKING: Van plows into crowd in Barcelona; police believe several are injured

BARCELONA — A van has plowed into a crowd of people in Barcelona, causing several injuries, local police say.

The incident took place near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas, which has been sealed off, according to a Catalan police spokesman.

Police believe several people have been injured. They were unable to give a motive for the incident.

Breaking story … more to come.