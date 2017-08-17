× Chester County road rage shooting suspect waives preliminary hearing

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa.– The man charged with fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman during a road rage incident in Chester County earlier this year has waived his preliminary hearing.

David Desper, 28, faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder and reckless endangerment, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said.

Police said he shot Bianca Nikol Roberson after he became angry as their vehicles were merging on the same lane of a highway in West Goshen, Pennsylvania, just west of Philadelphia.

