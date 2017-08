× Crews respond to scene two-alarm fire in East Pennsboro Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Crews responded to the scene of a two-alarm fire in East Pennsboro Township.

The blaze broke out Thursday morning at a home in the 100 block of Brian Drive.

There is no word on the extent of any damage or if there are injuries at this time.

The homeowner and firefighters were able to get a guinea pig and at least two cats out of the home.