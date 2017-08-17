Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-- Crews on the scene of three-alarm fire in South Middleton Township.

Crews were dispatched shortly after 10:30 to the 400 block of Park Drive and have evacuated the area around PPG Industries.

Heavy black smoke can be seen for several miles around the area.

The PPG Industries building had an OSHA inspection about a year ago and as of July 19, 2016, there were no violations discovered.

However, according to the OSHA reporting website, in December 2013, the plant was inspected after a complaint and fined for three serious violations.

The violations were in the category of “Safety Training and Education”, “Requirements for Protective Systems” and “Ladders”. PPG Industries was initially fined $17,300, but that was later reduced to $13,300.

In 2013 OSHA also found a violation in the category of “Specific Excavation Reequipments” but did not face any fine for that violation.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.