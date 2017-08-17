× Dauphin County man to serve 3-8 years in prison on firearms, drug charges

HARRISBURG — A Dauphin County man will serve 3-8 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges — including illegal possession of a firearm — stemming from a 2013 traffic stop, according to Dauphin County Crime Stoppers.

Rodney Sanders was pulled over by a Susquehanna Police Department officer on November 17, 2013, after the officer observed his vehicle weaving back and forth within its lane. Sanders was found to be driving under a suspended license, and had a previous conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a firearms charge from 2000.

While searching Sanders, the officer observed a firearm lying in plain view in the back seat of Sanders’ vehicle. Sanders was placed under arrest. The firearm, a Ruger CP100 .357 magnum, was reported stolen out of Derry Township. Police also discovered marijuana in the vehicle. Police found two other previous possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance convictions on Sanders’ record — one in 2003 out of Swatara Township, and another in 2007 out of New Jersey. These previous convictions made it illegal for Sanders to possess or carry a firearm.

Sanders pled guilty to one count of person not to possess a firearm, one count of receiving stolen property, one count of carrying a firearm without a license, one count of possession of a small amount of marijuana, and one count of driving under the influence on Monday before Dauphin County President Judge Richard A. Lewis.