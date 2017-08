× Driver hits two police officers in Barcelona

BARCELONA — Two police officers have been run over at a security point in Barcelona, according to Catalan police.

The two suffered minor injuries.

Officers say they have found the driver of the car involved in the incident in Sant Just Desvern, on the western outskirts of Barcelona.

A bomb disposal expert is checking the suspect vehicle.

It is unclear whether this incident is related to the terror attack in Barcelona earlier.