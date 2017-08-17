× Fixing your finances: Teaching kids about money can be important to their financial future

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Teaching good money management skills is not a required part of Pennsylvania’s schools curriculum.

However, its best to teach your children about good money saving and spending habits early in their development.

Today, Alecia Kelsey, Branch Manager from Hershey Federal Credit Union, is stopping by the set to talk about teaching kids about financial lessons.

