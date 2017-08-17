× Gettysburg National Military Park invites public to view Monday’s eclipse from the battlefield

GETTYSBURG — The public is invited to view Monday’s solar eclipse on the Gettysburg battlefield, according to the Gettysburg National Military Park.

Viewing stations will be set up at the park’s Museum and Visitor Center, as well as Auto Tour Stop 15, near the high-water mark, on Hancock Avenue, the park says.

A limited number of eclipse viewing glasses will be available free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.

The eclipse is expected to begin around 1:15 p.m. on Monday. About 78 percent of the visible sun will be obscured from our vantage point in Pennsylvania, the park says.

The viewing ares will be open from 1-3 p.m.