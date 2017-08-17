Home Depot volunteers take off work & makeover Gulf War veteran’s house in Swatara Township

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWATARA TWP., DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- A veteran receives a home makeover when volunteers from Home Depot take the day off from work and spruce up his property.

"It was made beautiful. I love it," said Dijuan Barber, A Gulf War Veteran.

Barber says he feels appreciative after volunteers from multiple Home Depot stores came to his home on North 69th Street in Swatara Township and spruce up the outside.

"It desperately needed some landscaping, and Home Depot took care of that," said Barber.

Volunteers took the day off from work to place mulch and stone around Barber's house. They also planted flowers all along the property, getting right down to business despite the heat.

"Right away when I showed up, there was already people here working, getting started right away, to make sure that his house was finished by the time we needed it done, and no one hesitated to help and step in, so everyone was willing to do whatever they needed to," said Briana Pfeiffer, who works at York Home Depot.

The pay off for volunteers? Serving a veteran.

"I'm a former marine. I'm a veteran myself. So it's near and dear to my heart. when I found out what we did to help serve people that have served that was something That definitely appealed to me, something that's kept me energized after being with the company for over 10 years. we do more for veterans than any other company out there.

One volunteer stayed up all night, crafting plaques for Barber - to the veteran's surprise.

The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Habitat for Humanity to make it possible. Barber, who suffers from PTSD, and multiple problems with his back, shoulders, and feet, says he couldn't have fixed it up himself and that the Home Depot volunteers saved his life.

"I would like to thank you all for coming out and making my home beautiful. I really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart, thank you. These guys are awesome, let me tell you, thank you."