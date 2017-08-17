× Lancaster man charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 32-year-old man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a woman at a residence in Earl Township.

The New Holland Police Department received a call from a woman who said a man, identified as Moises Alvarez, pulled her hair, struck her head with a mirror and put something sharp against her neck, according to the release.

Police also discovered that the Lancaster man smashed the victim’s phone.

Alvarez was taken into custody and is charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.

He was released from Lancaster County Central Booking after posting $15,000 bail.