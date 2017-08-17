× Lancaster man faces charges after allegedly assaulting, robbing man at party in Millersville

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lancaster man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at a college party in Millersville.

Treyon Thomas, 19, is facing aggravated assault, robbery and theft by unlawful taking among other charges for his role in the incident.

On August 5 around 8:45 a.m., a victim came to the Millersville Borough Police Department to report a robbery that had occurred earlier that morning.

The victim stated that at a college party in the 600 block of Hillview Ave., he was approached by an unknown black male around 2:40 a.m.

The male, later identified as Thomas, demanded a ride home from the victim.

When the victim refused, Thomas pulled out a handgun and assaulted him by punching and kicking him in the face before hitting him in the handgun.

Thomas told the victim to “give me your stuff” at which point the victim handed over his wallet, Michael Kohrs watch, gold rope chain necklace and BMW keyfob, totaling about $750 cash value.

Thomas proceeded to flee out the front door.

While police were interviewing the victim, he got a text message from a friend with a Facebook profile of a black male using the name “Alphaa Clout” claiming that this was the male who had robbed him.

The victim also said that there were approximately 5-10 witnesses present during the robbery.

Later that morning, police met with witnesses of the robbery who matched the victim’s account of what had happened.

After further investigation, police were able to identify the male from the Facebook profile as Treyon Thomas of Lancaster.

Police created a photo lineup that included a picture of Thomas and other similar looking individuals, and four eyewitnesses immediately selected Thomas out of the lineup.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Thomas on August 10.

On August 16, Millersville Borough Police were contacted by the NYPD to notify them that they had Thomas in custody in New York City.

At the time of his arrest, Thomas was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a firearm.

Investigators are also looking into complains of indecent contact with women that were in attendance of the party where the robbery occurred.

Additionally, Thomas has a bench warrant in Lancaster County for a parole violation stemming from 2016 charges of Simple Assault and Terroristic Threats involving a gun.

Now, Thomas will face charges.