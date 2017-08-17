× Law enforcement agents seek public help in identifying child sexual abuse suspect

Federal and international law enforcement agencies are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in an unsolved child sexual abuse and exploitation case.

Investigators have been unable to identify the suspect using traditional investigative means and request the public’s assistance. All tips will remain confidential. Members of the public should not attempt to apprehend the suspect personally.

In addition to public appeals, investigators have been distributing the suspect’s photo to fellow law enforcement agencies, and to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, in a unified effort to identify the suspect and rescue the child.

At the request of ICE-HSI, INTERPOL Washington caused the issuance of an INTERPOL Blue Notice for the unidentified subject. Blue Notices are published by INTERPOL, the International Criminal Police Organization, for the purpose of tracing, locating, and seeking information on persons of interest in criminal investigations. They are disseminated to law enforcement officials in all 190 member countries of INTERPOL.

The suspect is being added to ICE’s Operation Predator App, which allows users to receive alerts about wanted predators, to share the information with friends via email and social media tools, and to provide information to ICE by calling or submitting an online tip.

Anyone with information about this suspect is urged to contact the agency though the app; or by calling the HSI Tip Line, which is staffed 24-hours a day at 1-866-347-2423 from the U.S. & Canada, or 1-802-872-6199 from anywhere in the world, or by submitting an online tip form. Individuals should not attempt to apprehend the suspect personally.

The smartphone app is part of Operation Predator, a nationwide HSI initiative to protect children from sexual predators, including those who travel overseas for sex with minors, Internet child pornographers, criminal alien sex offenders and child sex traffickers.