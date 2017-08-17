× Man dies after shooting, crash in Harrisburg; police have four in custody

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are treating four people as persons of interest after a man was shot, killed and crashed his car in Harrisburg.

On August 16 at approximately 9:20 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 171 N. 69th Street for a report of a vehicle that had crashed into a pole.

Upon arrival, police found that a black male was bleeding from a gunshot wound.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Hershey Medical Center before succumbing to his wounds and passing away.

Witnesses from the scene led officers to a residence in the 7000 block of Huntingdon Street where it was believed two black males were hiding after fleeing the scene of the shooting.

The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team responded and found four people, two males and two females.

They were taken into custody without incident.

Police are treating the people found in the home as persons of interest in the case.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact The Swatara Township Police at (717) 564-2550 or submit a tip online.