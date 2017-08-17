× Mercersburg Water Authority issues boil-water advisory for residents along Johnstons Lane

MERCERSBURG, Franklin County — A water main break at the intersection of Faust Street and Johnstons Lane has prompted a boil-water notice from the Mercersburg Water Authority, the organization announced Thursday morning.

Residents along Johnstons Lane are advised not to drink their water without boiling it first, the water authority says. Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and then allow it to cool before using.

Until further notice, residents should also use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or preparing food, the water authority says.

For more information about this public notice, visit our website at www.mercersburg.org/borough or call (717) 328-3116.

The Mercersburg Water Authority will be sending another message when the problem is corrected and water is safe for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation.