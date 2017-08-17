× PA, NY Congressmen introduce bill that prohibits Confederate symbols on federal public land; with exceptions

WASHINGTON D.C. — Pennsylvania Congressman Dwight Evans is one of two members who recently introduced a bill that prohibits federal funds from being used to create, maintain or display any Confederate symbol on federal public land.

This includes any highway, park, subway, federal building, military base, street or other federal property.

According to the proposed legislation, the term Confederate symbol includes “a Confederate battle flag, any symbol or other signage that honors the Confederacy and any monument or statue that honors a Confederate leader, soldier or the Confederate States of America.”

Though, exceptions will be made “if the use of such (federal) funds is necessary to allow for removal of the Confederate symbol to address public safety or in the case of a Confederate symbol created, maintained, or displayed in a museum or educational exhibit,” the bill states.

Evans, who represents the state’s 2nd congressional district, joins New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat in the No Federal Funding for Confederate Symbols Act.

“American history includes the history of African-Americans,” Rep. Evans said in the release. “The suffering our ancestors faced and their survival is well documented throughout history, however, Confederate symbols, such as the Confederate Battle Flag, were used during the Jim Crow era to display dominance and intimidate African-Americans.”

He continued, “These hateful symbols are a constant reminder of what our ancestors endured. No federal funding should be utilized for any Confederate symbol on federal public lands. If we want our nation to heal and move forward, we must remove these abhorrent symbols at once.”

Rep. Espaillat’s statement can be seen below:

“The Confederate Battle Flag is one of the most controversial symbols from U.S. history, signifying a representation of racism, slavery, the oppression of African Americans, and one of the darkest periods of our country’s past. We entered a new chapter in American history following the violence and death that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the hands of torch-bearing white supremacists following the city’s decision to remove symbols of its Confederate lineage.

“We recognize these symbols for what they are and for the abhorrence they represent, still today. Charlottesville serves as a reminder that we can make a difference, and my bill would cut funding and the lifeblood from any Confederate symbol on Federal public land, once and for all, to prevent the hateful violent legacy of the Confederacy from continuing to rear its ugly hate. We defeated the Confederacy once, and we must be willing to defeat it once again, now and forever, as the tribute to the legacy we leave behind for the next generation.”

You can read the entire proposed bill here.