Philadelphia man accused of urinating on Synagogue

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia man accused of urinating on the walls of a Synagogue is facing several charges after turning himself in on Tuesday, according to Philadelphia police.

Sheidali Dzhalilov, 23, is charged with ethnic intimidation, indecent exposure, institutional vandalism, desecration objects, open lewdness, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to police.

On Sunday, a suspect believed to be Dzhalilov was observed on surveillance video approaching the front doors of Congregation Beth Solomon on 198 Tomlinson Road. The video shows him giving an obscene gesture in the direction of the camera and urinating on the walls and sidewalk directly in front of the doors of the Synagogue. He then is seen entering the passenger seat of a white four-door sedan, which leaves the area.