× Police investigating hit-and-run/road rage incident near Gettysburg

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Adams County — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit and run road rage incident that happened shortly after noon today on the intersection of Centennial and Bender Roads.

According to police, the incident occurred when the victim’s vehicle braked in front of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a white truck with discolored side panels. The suspect vehicle allegedly struck the victim from behind, causing a collision. The suspect, described as a white male in his mid-20’s, allegedly got out of his vehicle and broke the driver’s side mirror of the victim’s vehicle. He then allegedly smashed the victim’s cell phone on the ground and stole it.

The suspect vehicle, which may have sustained front-end damage, was last seen in the Hanover area. The victim told police there was a white female occupant in the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact State Police at (717) 334-8111 or Adams County Crime Stoppers at (717) 334-8057. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest.