Police: Man killed during robbery in Swatara Township, 3 teens charged

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Three teenagers are charged with homicide after a man was shot during a robbery in Dauphin County.

Demetrius Aquino, 18, of Harrisburg; Ricardo McClure Jr., 16, of Hummelstown and Chiara Snyder-Harvey, 14, of Harrisburg are all charged with homicide, robbery and conspiracy. Police say that all three are being charged as adults.

Police responded to an accident with injuries along the 100 block of North 69th Street after a single-vehicle crashed into a pole around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators found the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Dion Walker, inside with a gunshot to his right side, according to the criminal complaint. He was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses told police they heard shots fired in front of 6920 Huntingdon Street and saw two males run through yards along the 7000 block of Huntingdon Street, which is a cul-da-sak.

Investigators surrounded the home and took Aquino, McClure and Snyder-Harvey into custody. Officers also recovered a loaded gun in a bedroom, which was wrapped in a blanket and hidden under the foot of a bed, according to court documents.

Police interviewed the three teens and discovered Snyder-Harvey had arranged to meet with Walker to get an ounce of marijuana for $230, court records state. The teens didn’t have the money and planned to steal the marijuana from Walker, according to the criminal complaint.

McClure told police Aquino was the person who got into Walker’s vehicle and shot him, according to court documents. During an interview with police, Aquino said that the gun “just went off” as he and McClure wrestled over the gun, according to the criminal complaint.

