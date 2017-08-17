Police responded to scene of shooting in Harrisburg Wednesday evening
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police responded to a scene of shooting in Harrisburg on Wednesday evening.
On August 16 at approximately 7:45 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of N. 4th Street for a report of a shooting.
Officers found a 16-year-old victim who stated he was in the playground when he heard gunfire.
While fleeing from the scene, and was struck with a round.
The victim told officers that he would not cooperate with the investigation and not identify who was shooting.
40.273191 -76.886701