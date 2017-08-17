× Police seek two men connected with alleged burglary at Murry’s Shop n’ Drive in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects in an alleged burglary at Murry’s Shop ‘n Drive.

Police were called to the business located at 1700 Paxton Street around 1:23 a.m. this morning after a passerby observed a man leaving the closed store, according to the release.

Officers found a damaged front window.

Surveillance video observed the man, pictured above, who entered the business.

The other suspect was present as a look out — he was dressed in a jacket that was black on the top but white from the shoulders down, the release adds.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-255-3170 or submit a tip through Crime Watch.