× Shippensburg renter receives citation after blaring COPS TV theme song as police drive away

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man received a noise ordinance violation after intentionally raising the volume of the COPS TV theme song as police were driving away in Shippensburg.

On August 17 at midnight, police were investigating a noise complaint near the rear of the 300 block of E. Fort St.

Police warned the renter to reduce the noise level of the music and the loud group of people, and the renter agreed to keep the gathering under control.

As police began to drive away, Daniel Czerpak, 21, played the COPS TV theme song and raised the volume to a high level.

Police stopped, returned, and informed Czerpak that he would now be receiving a citation for the noise ordinance violation.

On the Cumberland County Crimewatch website, police explained their reasoning with the following quote: “Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do? The police changed the warning to a citation because of you.”