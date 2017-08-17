× Southern Poverty Law Center: Pennsylvania ranks 5th in the nation for highest number of hate groups

Of the 917 active hate groups operating in the United States listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center, 33 are located in Pennsylvania — the fifth-highest total in the nation.

The SPLC is a non-profit activist group that tracks civil rights and hate crimes. It defines a hate group as an organization with “beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics.”

“Over the course of a year, we have a team of investigators that scours the internet for racist publications and real world activities to find out which groups exist, which groups are still active and which groups come along,” said Ryan Lenz, a senior investigative reporter for the SPLC’s Hatewatch project.

Some are classified as anti-LGBT groups, and some are black separatists, who don’t believe in interracial marriage and want a nation only for black people, according to the SPLC.

Some critics of the SPLC say the group’s activism biases how it categorizes certain groups.

But since the FBI doesn’t keep track of domestic hate groups, the SPLC’s tally is the widely accepted one.

Pennsylvania’s total number of hate groups ranks fifth among the nation’s 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the SPLC.

California (58), Florida (40), Texas (38), and Virginia (36) are the only states with more hate groups on the list.

Here are the Pennsylvania organizations that the SPLC considers to be hate groups:

Altra Firearms

American Family Association

American Freedom Union

American Vanguard

Aryan Strikeforce

As-Sabiqun

Be Active Front USA

Blood and Honour Social Club

Catholic Counterpoint

Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust

East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire

European American Action Coalition

H.L. Mencken Club

Israel United In Christ

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ

Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The

Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge

Keystone State Skinheads

Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Nation of Islam

National Socialist Movement

Poker Face

Reformation-Bible Puritan-Baptist Church/Vatican Assassins

Robert Sungenis

Shoebat Foundation, The

Supreme White Alliance

The Daily Stormer

The Right Stuff

Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan

Traditionalist Worker Party

United Klans of America

Werewolf 88