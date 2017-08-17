Southern Poverty Law Center: Pennsylvania ranks 5th in the nation for highest number of hate groups
Of the 917 active hate groups operating in the United States listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center, 33 are located in Pennsylvania — the fifth-highest total in the nation.
The SPLC is a non-profit activist group that tracks civil rights and hate crimes. It defines a hate group as an organization with “beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics.”
“Over the course of a year, we have a team of investigators that scours the internet for racist publications and real world activities to find out which groups exist, which groups are still active and which groups come along,” said Ryan Lenz, a senior investigative reporter for the SPLC’s Hatewatch project.
Some are classified as anti-LGBT groups, and some are black separatists, who don’t believe in interracial marriage and want a nation only for black people, according to the SPLC.
Some critics of the SPLC say the group’s activism biases how it categorizes certain groups.
But since the FBI doesn’t keep track of domestic hate groups, the SPLC’s tally is the widely accepted one.
Pennsylvania’s total number of hate groups ranks fifth among the nation’s 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the SPLC.
California (58), Florida (40), Texas (38), and Virginia (36) are the only states with more hate groups on the list.
Here are the Pennsylvania organizations that the SPLC considers to be hate groups:
Altra Firearms
American Family Association
American Freedom Union
American Vanguard
Aryan Strikeforce
As-Sabiqun
Be Active Front USA
Blood and Honour Social Club
Catholic Counterpoint
Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust
East Coast Knights Of The True Invisible Empire
European American Action Coalition
H.L. Mencken Club
Israel United In Christ
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ
Israelite Church of God in Jesus Christ, The
Israelite School of Universal Practical Knowledge
Keystone State Skinheads
Ku Klos Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Militant Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Nation of Islam
National Socialist Movement
Poker Face
Reformation-Bible Puritan-Baptist Church/Vatican Assassins
Robert Sungenis
Shoebat Foundation, The
Supreme White Alliance
The Daily Stormer
The Right Stuff
Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
Traditionalist Worker Party
United Klans of America
Werewolf 88