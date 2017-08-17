× Talk about stars aligning: Bonnie Tyler will perform ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ during the eclipse

ORLANDO — Passengers aboard the Royal Carribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise on Monday will get an extra treat during their viewing of the celestial event on Monday, according to TIME Magazine.

Bonnie Tyler, the Welsh singer whose song “Total Eclipse of the Heart” burned up the charts in 1983, will be on board to perform her hit just as the moon blocks out the sun Monday afternoon.

Tyler is a special guest on the Oasis of the Seas for a few days of the week-long cruise, which departs from Orlando, Fla. for the Caribbean on Aug. 20. The cruise ship will be positioned along the path of totality during the eclipse.

“Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment,” Royal Caribbean International president and CEO Michael Bayley told TIME.

Tyler’s song launched her to stardom and remains a go-to selection for karaoke singers worldwide, TIME says. But this is the first time she’ll be performing it during an actual eclipse.

“It’s going to be so exciting,” Tyler told TIME, speaking from a brief stopover in Wales. “It doesn’t happen very often, does it?”