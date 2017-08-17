× Tracking storms Friday, a few strong to severe are possible

KEEPING A WATCHFUL EYE ON THE SKY

This evening becomes very sticky and oppressive as dew points jump the 70s, indicating the increased in humidity. Warm front pushes north of the area but not before triggering an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures are quite warm from the 80s to the 70s. It’s a stuffy night with warm lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A more organized line of storms develop ahead of a

cold front for Friday. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and heavy downpours. And, while the threat is very low, a weak tornado is possible too. Timing of the storms could begin as early as noon in our western counties and continues until about 6pm in our eastern counties. This leaves the evening quiet and dry to enjoy. Afternoon temperatures jump to the middle 80s but will feel much warmer with the oppressive airmass in place. The FOX43 Weather Team will keep you Weather Smart on-line, on social media and on-air.

QUIET WEEKEND

With the front east and a shift in the winds, we are dry for the weekend. The humidity is still with us but not as sticky and uncomfortable. Highs are in the middle 80s Saturday. A weak disturbance overnight keeps clouds around, however, I expect them to break up early Sunday, leaving skies partly to mostly sunny. Afternoon temperatures climb to the lower and middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK

The long anticipated Solar Eclipse is here Monday. Right now, viewing is looking fair for us. There may be some added clouds to contend with, but it is dry and very warm, with highs topping out in the middle and upper 80s. Although, during the eclipse, we may experience a drop in temperatures. It will still feel muggy and sticky. Hot temperatures near 90 are expected Tuesday. A late day thunderstorm or two is possible. Scattered showers and thunderstorms roll in ahead of a cold front for Wednesday. Temperatures fall back to the lower and middle 80s. A pattern change late week brings temperatures down even more for Thursday and Friday but it’s sunny and dry.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist