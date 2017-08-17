Warm and humid Thursday with isolated thunderstorms possible through the evening

TRACKING T-STORM CHANCES: It’s another warm and stuffy start for the region, but it won’t be nearly as foggy stepping outside. Skies are mainly clear for most, aside from some patchy areas of fog and haze. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 60s. A warm front lifting north builds clouds through the afternoon, and a few isolated thunderstorms are not out of the question. It’s still very muggy and warm. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are still possible through the night as well. Overnight temperatures fall into the middle 60s to lower 70s, making for a warm and soupy feel. A cold front crossing through brings the chance for afternoon thunderstorms on Friday. A few storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and heavy downpours as the primary threats. Expect readings in the middle 80s with warm and very steamy conditions.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend is dry, but not much of a break from the humidity is expected. Skies are partly cloudy Saturday, and although there is no break from the humidity, levels are not as steamy and uncomfortable as Friday readings. High temperatures reach the middle 80s. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures should be fairly seasonable, with readings in the lower to middle 80s.

NEXT WEEK (INCLUDING ECLIPSE OUTLOOK!): Monday brings dry, muggy, and warm conditions. Specific eclipse weather can still change over the next several days, but for now expect partly cloudy skies during the afternoon, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. So far, so good! Keep tuning as the event gets closer in case of any changes! The heat continues to increase for Tuesday. Many spots could reach the 90 degree mark again! The humidity remains quite uncomfortable for the area too through this time frame. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible. There’s still the chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday. Expect readings in the lower to middle 80s.

Have a great Thursday!