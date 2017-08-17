× York man faces numerous charges after leading police on high-speed chase near Stewartstown

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old York man is facing numerous charges after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash on Monday night.

Dexter Alex Reeser, of the 2400 block of Church Road, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, obstructing administration of law, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and other traffic charges in connection with the incident, which happened at 11:28 p.m. on Interstate 83 North near Exit 4 (Route 581).

Police say they observed Reeser’s vehicle, a 1999 Mercury Mountaineer, traveling north in the right lane on I-83. After running the vehicle’s registration, they learned the vehicle’s registered owner had a suspended license. Officers turned on their emergency lights, and Reeser’s vehicle pulled off at Exit 4 and turned right, traveling on Route 581 toward Stewartstown.

According to police, Reeser’s vehicle failed to stop and began speeding away. Officers say he passed a car in a no-passing zone and ran through five stop signs, reaching speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour as it passed through Stewartstown onto Winterstown Road.

Reeser’s vehicle crashed on the 14000 block of Winterstown Road, rolling over several times before coming to rest against a parked vehicle, police say. As officers approached the crash site, they observed Reeser attempting to flee from the driver’s seat, they say. He was taken into custody, identified himself, and said he did not stop for police because his license was suspended, officers say.

A passenger in the vehicle, who identified herself as the registered owner, needed help to be freed from the car. She and Reeser sustained injuries in the crash, police say. The passenger told police she had used heroin earlier in the evening. Police say they observed Reeser showing signs of heroin use, and discovered a syringe inside the vehicle. A field test showed that Reeser had used alcohol, according to police.

Reeser was transported to York Hospital, where he refused to take a blood test, according to police. Officers obtained a search warrant to get a blood sample, and Reeser then became uncooperative, police say.

Reeser was transported to York Central Booking for processing and arraignment at 4:17 a.m. on Tuesday, according to police.