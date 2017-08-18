× Adams County to spray for mosquitoes in Mount Pleasant Twp., Bonneauville

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Adams County — The Adams County West Nile Program will conduct spraying operations in Mount Pleasant and Bonneauville on Monday, according to an announcement released Friday.

The treatments will be administered via truck-mounted equipment, spraying mosquito habitats in residential and recreational areas, the announcement said. The pesticide used is designed to provide quick, effective control of adult mosquito populations. It has a very low toxicity for mammals, and will have negligible impact on non-targeted insects and the environment, according to the announcement.

Weather conditions and other unexpected events could delay or cancel this spray operation. If conditions do not allow application on August 21, 2017, the following evening will serve as the back-up spray date.

Certain mosquito species carry the West Nile virus, which can cause humans to contract West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in an inflammation of the brain. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all residents in areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of contracting West Nile encephalitis.

In 2017, West Nile virus has been detected in the following counties: Adams, Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Blair, Bucks, Cambria, Carbon, Centre, Chester, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, Washington, Westmoreland, and York.

Individuals can take a number of precautionary measures around their homes to help eliminate mosquito-breeding areas, including:

Dispose of cans, buckets, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar containers that hold water.

Properly dispose of discarded tires that can collect water. Stagnant water is where most mosquitoes breed.

Drill holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers.

Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year as the leaves from surrounding trees have a tendency to plug drains.

Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use.

Turn over wheelbarrows and don’t let water stagnate in birdbaths.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools not in use and remove any water that may collect on pool covers.

If a resident has stagnant pools of water on their property, they can buy BTI products at lawn and garden, outdoor supply, home improvement and other stores. This naturally occurring bacterium kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plants.

Additionally, these simple precautions can prevent mosquito bites, particularly for people who are most at risk:

Make sure screens fit tightly over doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of homes.

Consider wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, particularly when mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, or in areas known for having large numbers of mosquitoes.

When possible, reduce outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk during peak mosquito periods, usually April through October.

Use insect repellents according to the manufacturer’s instructions. An effective repellent will contain DEET, picardin or lemon eucalyptus oil. Consult with a pediatrician or family physician for questions about the use of repellent on children, as repellent is not recommended for children under the age of two months.

For more information on mosquitoes and WNV, please see the attached brochure or visit the county website at http://www.adamscounty.us/Dept/Conservation/Pages/West-Nile-Virus.aspx or the state DEP website at www.westnile.state.pa.us