× AG Josh Shapiro: Watch out for fake solar eclipse glasses

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Viewing the Solar Eclipse without appropriate glasses on Monday can cause serious eye damage.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro wants residents to be on lookout for fake solar eclipse glasses.

“We’re warning Pennsylvania consumers: Don’t get blinded by fake solar eclipse glasses,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Do some checking to make sure the glasses you buy will thoroughly protect your eyes and allow you to safely view the Solar Eclipse.”

Here are some public safety tips from the Office of Attorney General, including ways to make sure the glasses you purchase are real:

Make sure the glasses you purchase are registered as a ‘Solar Viewer Brand’ with the American Astronomical Society:https://eclipse.aas.org/resources/solar-filters

Be sure your glasses are marked with the international safety standard – certification number ISO 12312-2. This number will be on the glasses’ frame.

If viewing the Eclipse through a camera or telescope, be sure your lens has a solar filter.

Read information on how to safely use handheld viewers on the American Astronomical Society’s website: https://eclipse.aas.org/eye-safety/eyewear-viewers

Ordinary sunglasses – even darkly shaded ones – should not be used as a replacement for eclipse viewing glasses or handheld solar viewers.

“If you believe someone sold you a fake pair of solar eclipse glasses, call our Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-441-2555 or email us at scam@attorneygeneral.gov,” Shapiro said. “Don’t get blinded by this scam. Let us fight to protect your vision and you.”