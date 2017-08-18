× America the Beautiful Lifetime Senior Passes sold out for now, available at other locations

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa.– The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Raystown Lake has sold out of $1- America the Beautiful (ATB) Lifetime Senior Passes and will not receive additional ones before implementation of the new price increase from $10 to $80 on August 28.

Those looking to purchase ATB Senior Passes before the new fee is implemented should visit the U.S. Geological Survey here.

However, the cost of obtaining the Senior Pass there is $20, with the extra $10 coming from a processing fee.

Online and mail in Senior Pass applications are being processed within 12 weeks, but order confirmations can be used to receive the senior discount until passes are obtained, but order confirmations can be used to receive the senior discount until passes are obtained.

All of the eligible Senior Pass orders postmarked before August 28 will be processed at the $10 price.

Some of the National Park Service sites that sell the $10 ATB Senior Pass will issue rain checks to eligible visitors who wish to purchase a pass if the NPS site has sold out as well.

Purchasers will still be able to access a park with their rain check until they are able to exchange it for a Senior Pass.

Raystown Lake will begin selling the new ATB Senior Passes on Aug. 28, 2017. Eligible people 62 years or older will have a choice of purchasing a $20 Annual Senior Pass which is good for one full year from the date of purchase or choose to purchase the $80 Lifetime Senior Pass.