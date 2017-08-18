× Charlottesville car attack suspect charged with five additional felonies

James Alex Fields, Jr. has been charged with five additional felony counts related to last week’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he allegedly rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, according to Charlottesville police.

Fields, who is accused of killing one person and wounding 19 others, has already been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death. The five additional charges include two more counts of malicious wounding and three counts of aggravated malicious wounding, police said.

Saturday’s incident took place as hundreds of white nationalists and other right-wing groups converged on Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Fields, 20, was among many white nationalist protesters who clashed with counterprotesters.

Fields, a resident of Maumee, Ohio, is suspected of driving his Dodge Challenger into counterprotesters as police dispersed the crowds. Heather Heyer, 32, a paralegal from Charlottesville, was killed in the attack.