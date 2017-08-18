× Coroner on scene of single-vehicle crash in Lower Chanceford Township

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, York County — The York County coroner has been called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Delta Road and Papermill Road, according to police dispatch reports.

The accident was reported at approximately 11:50 a.m., dispatch said.

The crash reportedly involves one person and one vehicle. Traffic control is reportedly on the scene.

We’ll have more information on this story as it develops.