× Dog dies in Gettysburg house fire

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — A fire that broke out at a Gettysburg home Friday afternoon claimed the life of the residents’ dog.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Old Harrisburg Road in Butler Township around 2:45 p.m.

Officials say no one was inside the house at the time of the blaze except for the dog.

The fire was under control around 4:45 p.m. but the house is a total loss, according to officials.

One firefighter was taken to Gettysburg Hospital for smoke inhalation.

An investigation into what sparked the flames is underway.