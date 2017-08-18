× General Sutter Inn will allow dogs to come back for special, one-night fundraising event

LITITZ, Lancaster County — For one night only, the patio area of the General Sutter Inn will be going back to the dogs.

The General Sutter Inn was forced to end its policy of allowing dogs in the patio area in June, following a Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspection prompted by an anonymous complaint.

But from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, well-behaved dogs will be invited to join their owners on the patio for a fundraiser to benefit the two Lancaster children who were attacked by a pit bull in June.

Charlie Warfel, 5, and his sister, Ruby, may need to undergo multiple surgeries, counseling and speech therapy after the attack, in which both suffered lacerations, nerve and muscle damage, according to a news release announcing the benefit.

The fundraiser is organized by Keystone Pet Enhanced Therapy Services. Dining patrons are encouraged to donate, and the General Sutter Inn is donating to the Warfel family as well, the news release said. Online donations are encouraged at the family’s GoFundMe page.

To comply with state Department of Agriculture regulations, food and beverages will be self-serve; guests will place their orders and pick them up in designated areas.

“I am happy that we are helping a local family in need,” said general manager Brant Dunlap. “If our friends show up, this will be the first of many dog-friendly events at the Sutter.”

“This night is an opportunity for dog lovers to come together and raise funds to help with the family’s financial needs,” said Karen Gerth, KPETS Executive Director.

KPETS provides a network of over 400 registered volunteer teams who partner with their companion animals to provide comfort, encouragement and rehabilitation through human/animal interactions to local communities at health-related facilities, social agencies, special-needs programs, schools, libraries, retirement communities and hospices. These 10,000+ visits annually to over 400 facilities are provided free of charge.